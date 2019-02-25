Home

John G Hogg Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Pallion, Sunderland)
10-11 Martin Terrace
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 6JD
0191 514 2744
Committal
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
09:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30
Enon Baptist Church
Monkwearmouth
James Jobling Notice
JOBLING (Fulwell) At home on 14th February,
aged 79 years, James (Jim),
dearly beloved husband to the late Sheila, a much loved dad to Andrew and David, a dear father-in-law to Karen and Helen and a loved grandad to Marc and Adam.
Family and friends please meet
for Committal at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 4th March at 9.30am. A celebration of Jim's life will continue at Enon Baptist Church, Monkwearmouth at 10.30am.
Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 25, 2019
