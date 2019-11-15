Home

Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
James Forrest

James Forrest Notice
Forrest East Boldon
Captain James Forrest Sadly passed away on
8th November 2019 aged 94 years. James, a devoted husband of Dorothy (Nee Mason). A much loved dad of Pauline and Brenda and father in law of Bob. Also a precious Grandad and Great Grandad.
Will family and friends kindly meet for service at South Shields Crematorium on Friday
22nd November at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Mission of Seafarers, South Shields. A collection box will be provided at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 15, 2019
