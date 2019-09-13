|
|
|
Campbell Peacefully at hospital on
29th August, aged 84 years,
James Gilbert (Jim).
Much loved husband of Ann, loving dad to Tom and Sandra. Dear father in law of Alison and Larry. Cherished granda of David, Sam and Amy and Great Grandad to Maisie and Harry.
Jim will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on
Friday 20th September at 2.30pm. All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors Grindon Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 13, 2019