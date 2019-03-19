|
|
|
Brown Peacefully at home following a long illness, James William (Jim)
aged 84 years.
Much loved husband of Brenda, loving dad to Greg and
father-in-law of Jackie.
A service of celebration to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday March 21st at 10:30am, followed by gathering of friends and family at The Ashbrooke, Hillview.
Family flowers only please.
Donation in lieu of flowers to
Dogs Trust would be welcome.
A collection plate will be available. Enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 19, 2019
