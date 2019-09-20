|
|
|
Brewis James Robert Anderson (Jim) Peacefully in Sycamore Lodge on 16th September, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of the late Marion, much loved dad of Lynne,
Alison, Eileen and the late Susan,
also a loving father-in-law,
grandad, great-grandad,
uncle and friend.
Family and friends please meet
for service on Thursday
26th September in Sunderland
Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St Benedict's Hospice.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 20, 2019