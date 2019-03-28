|
|
|
BARNETSON Dr. James Kerr In Sunderland Hospital on
March 12th, Dr. James Barnetson aged 90, formerly of his GP Practice in Fulwell Rd, Sunderland.
A well loved and respected family doctor and beloved brother of Barbara, uncle and great uncle.
The funeral in Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday
3rd April at 3.00pm.
Thereafter at The Grand Hotel, Seaburn.
All welcome.
For all funeral enquiries
Derek Moss Funeral Directors
Tel: 0191 385 5959
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
