James Arthur Notice
ARTHUR
D.S.M Peacefully in hospital on
28th September, aged 99 years, James (Jimmy).
Much loved father of Tony, dear father in law of Rona, loved granda of Simon, Brooke and David, loved great granda of Benjamin,
Harrison and Oscar.
Would friends please meet for funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday
11th October at 2.30pm.
All enquiries to Thomas Downey Funeral Directors 0191 5102977.
Now reunited with his beloved Sally.
A true gentleman who
will be sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 4, 2019
