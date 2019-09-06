|
MILLER Ashbrooke Tragically on 31st August 2019,
aged 24 years, Jake Paul.
Precious son of Paul & Fiona and
step son of Catherine & Darrin.
A loving boyfriend of Shae,
best brother of Sam,
dear grandson of Muriel and Dennis
and the late John & Moira.
Also a much loved
nephew, cousin and friend
to many including pup Daisy.
Will friends please meet for service
at Ewesley Road Methodist Church
on Tuesday, 10th September at
1:45 pm followed by cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
be be shared between Cash for Kids and Brake, the road safety charity.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
The family have requested that
red ties or something red be
worn in memory of Jake.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funerals,
30 Sunningdale Road, Springwell
Tel (0191) 522 6222.
Sadly missed our lovely boy.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 6, 2019