Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
13:45
Ewesley Road Methodist Church
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
14:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jake Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jake Miller

Notice Condolences

Jake Miller Notice
MILLER Ashbrooke Tragically on 31st August 2019,
aged 24 years, Jake Paul.
Precious son of Paul & Fiona and
step son of Catherine & Darrin.
A loving boyfriend of Shae,
best brother of Sam,
dear grandson of Muriel and Dennis
and the late John & Moira.
Also a much loved
nephew, cousin and friend
to many including pup Daisy.
Will friends please meet for service
at Ewesley Road Methodist Church
on Tuesday, 10th September at
1:45 pm followed by cremation at
Sunderland Crematorium at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
be be shared between Cash for Kids and Brake, the road safety charity.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
The family have requested that
red ties or something red be
worn in memory of Jake.
All enquiries to
Manor House Funerals,
30 Sunningdale Road, Springwell
Tel (0191) 522 6222.
Sadly missed our lovely boy.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.