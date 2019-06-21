Home

Laverick (Fencehouses) Peacefully in hospital on the
12th June, aged 68 years, Jake.
A devoted husband of Christine,
a loving dad of Hayley and Craig.
Also a dear father-in-law of Chris,
a cherished grandad of Madeline and Matthew. A beloved son-in-law of Cathy, a dear brother-in-law of Jacqueline and Phil, and Uncle of Luke and Elliot.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 10:00. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired
to Shine.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 21, 2019
