Sanderson Red House At home on September 1st,
aged 85 years, Ivy (née Robertson).
Devoted wife of the late Tommy,
much loved mam
of Ted, Kev and Dave,
loving mother in law of Louise,
beloved nana and great nana,
also a loved sister.
Family and friends please meet for
service in Sunderland Crematorium
on Friday September 13th at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
to Marie Curie, a collection plate
will be provided at the crematorium.
Ivy will repose in the private
Chapel of Rest at
Manor House Funeral Services,
Blackwood House,
75/77 Blackwood Road,
Town End Farm, Tel 01915365000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 9, 2019