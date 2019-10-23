|
|
|
Passmoor Fence Houses / Chilton Moor Peacefully on
October 17th
aged 99 years,
Isabella (Bella, nee Baker).
The beloved wife
of the late George.
The much loved mam of George, the late Jim and mother-in-law
of Yvonne & Karen.
The treasured grandma of
Lisa & Carol. A dear aunty
and great friend of many.
Please meet on
Tuesday October 29th for service in St Andrew's Parish Church, Chilton Moor at 1:00pm.
Committal to follow in
Durham Crematorium.
All are welcome afterwards
to Dubmire W.M.C. for refreshments. Flowers welcome or donations in lieu, if so desired, to
the British Heart Foundation.
A donation box will be provided
at the church. All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
9 North View Terrace,
Chilton Moor. Tel: 0191 3857123.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 23, 2019