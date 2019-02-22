Home

Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:15
St. Oswald's Church
Shiney Row
McGEORGE
Shiney Row Peacefully on February 16th,
aged 86 years, Isabella (Belle)
nee Hargrave. Devoted wife of the late Alan, beloved mam of Ian, Gail and Carol, dear mother-in-law, loving grandma and great-grandma.
Belle will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service on Monday March 4th at 11.15am in St. Oswald's Church, Shiney Row, followed by cremation. Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Grindon. Tel: 520 0666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 22, 2019
