Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:15
Holy Trinity Church
Southwick
(Bella) Peacefully in hospital on
November 11th, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim,
much loved mam of Dorothy, James,
George, Alan, Sheila, Collin,
Ann-Marie and Christine,
also a loving mother-in-law,
nana, great-nana, sister-in-law,
auntie and friend.
Family and friends please meet for service on Tuesday 26th November in Holy Trinity Church, Southwick
at 12:15pm, prior to burial within
Southwick Cemetery.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 19, 2019
