Martin Isabella
(Bella) Peacefully in hospital on
November 11th, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim,
much loved mam of Dorothy, James,
George, Alan, Sheila, Collin,
Ann-Marie and Christine,
also a loving mother-in-law,
nana, great-nana, sister-in-law,
auntie and friend.
Family and friends please meet for service on Tuesday 26th November in Holy Trinity Church, Southwick
at 12:15pm, prior to burial within
Southwick Cemetery.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 19, 2019