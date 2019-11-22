|
JENKINSON Lakeside Village Peacefully on 18th November,
aged 78 years, Iris (nee Golightly).
Beloved wife to the late Ronald, devoted mam to Ronald and Stephen. A dear mother-in-law
to Claire and a friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday 29th November at 9:30am. Flowers welcome or donations,
if so desired, to The British Heart Foundation (a donation box will be available at the crematorium).
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 22, 2019