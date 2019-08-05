Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00
St Andrew's Church
Chilton Moor
View Map
Committal
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Armstrong

Notice Condolences

Iris Armstrong Notice
Armstrong (Fence Houses, formerly of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea) Suddenly, but peacefully, at home surrounded by family on 25th July, Iris, aged 82 years. Devoted wife of the late John, much loved mam
to David, Kevin and Lisa,
loving mother-in-law, also a cherished nana and great nana.
Would friends please meet for service on Friday 9th August at
St Andrew's Church, Chilton Moor, at 11.00am, prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Readley (Asbestos Related Diseases)
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.