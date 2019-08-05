|
|
|
Armstrong (Fence Houses, formerly of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea) Suddenly, but peacefully, at home surrounded by family on 25th July, Iris, aged 82 years. Devoted wife of the late John, much loved mam
to David, Kevin and Lisa,
loving mother-in-law, also a cherished nana and great nana.
Would friends please meet for service on Friday 9th August at
St Andrew's Church, Chilton Moor, at 11.00am, prior to committal at Sunderland Crematorium
at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Readley (Asbestos Related Diseases)
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 5, 2019