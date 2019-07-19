|
|
|
WINSHIP (Fence Houses) Peacefully in hospital on
Saturday 13th July, Irene
(née Elliott), aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ammy,
a much loved mam of Stephen and wife Dawn, devoted grandma of Sarah and Rebecca and loving
great grandma to Isabella Grace and Pheobe Rose, also a dear sister.
Would friends please meet for service on Wednesday 24th July at St. Andrew's Church, Chilton Moor at 12 noon, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 19, 2019