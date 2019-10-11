Home

Irene Wilson Notice
Wilson Irene
(nee Headley) Peacefully at home,
after a long illness and with her family at her side,
on Thursday 3rd October, aged 88.
Loving wife to the late Colin,
adored mam and nan to Colin, Susan, Julie, Denise and James, auntie, friend, neighbour and confidante to many, especially Doris (best friend for more than 70 years), David and Esta her favourite pup.
Irene's funeral will take place at 1.00pm on Wednesday 16th October at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations to charity can be made at the service
if desired.
Sadly missed and forever in
our thoughts.
Any enquiries to:
Ashbrooke Funeral Directors,
Tel: 0191 5100777
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 11, 2019
