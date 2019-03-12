|
|
|
Lister South Hylton
Formerly of Ford Estate Peacefully with dignity on
3rd March, aged 80 years, Irene (nee Wilson). Beloved wife to the late George, loving mam to George and Andrew, dearly loved nan to Elif, Caitlin, Emily and Amy and a sadly missed sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Monday 18th March
at 12 noon, interment to follow at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
The Stroke Association UK and
The British Heart Foundation.
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Luke's Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 12, 2019
