|
|
|
Hughes Irene
nee Crighton 9th June 1942-
19th February 2019.
Daughter of Sunderland,
beloved Wife of Robert, loving Mom to Keith, Neil, Suzanne and Simon, their Wives, Lorelie, Janet, Karen, and proud Nana to Jordan, Justin, Baillie, Evan and Chelsea.
After a fruitful life and having lived in Africa, South America and finally Canada, Irene succumbed to a long battle with Alzheimer's, and after a short illness, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at the Peace Arch Hospice in White Rock, British Columbia, Canada.
Irene, you, your cheeky smile and your legendary one liners,
will be held in our hearts forever.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 21, 2019
Read More