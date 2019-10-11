Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Roker, Sunderland)
2-4 Gladstone Street
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR6 0HY
0191 564 0027
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Collingwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Collingwood

Notice Condolences

Irene Collingwood Notice
COLLINGWOOD Late of Hastings Hill Peacefully on 2nd October, aged 80 years, Irene (nee Backer), devoted wife of the late Ted, loving sister to Geoff and the late Ray, devoted sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt. Irene will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many friends. Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday
15th October at 2pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations to The Resident Fund, Highcliffe, a plate will be provided at the service. All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Roker,
Tel 564 0027.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.