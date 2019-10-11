|
COLLINGWOOD Late of Hastings Hill Peacefully on 2nd October, aged 80 years, Irene (nee Backer), devoted wife of the late Ted, loving sister to Geoff and the late Ray, devoted sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt. Irene will be sadly missed by all her loving family and many friends. Would friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday
15th October at 2pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations to The Resident Fund, Highcliffe, a plate will be provided at the service. All enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Roker,
Tel 564 0027.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 11, 2019