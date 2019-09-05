Home

Derek Moss Funeral Directors
1 Mill Place
Houghton Le Spring, Co. Durham DH4 4JT
0191 385 5959
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:15
Houghton Methodist Church
Mautland Street
View Map
Brewster (Houghton) Peacefully in hospital on
27th August, surrounded by her loving family, Irene (nee Hartburn), aged 89 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Richard. A much loved mam of Ken, Colin,
Jeff and Elaine also a loving grandma, great grandma,
auntie and sister of the late Jen.
Would friends meet for service at Houghton Methodist Church, Mautland Street on Tuesday
10th September at 12.15 p.m.
prior to interment at
Houghton Cemetery.
All enquiries to Derek Moss Funeral Directors Tel 0191 385 5959
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 5, 2019
