Manor House Funeral Services Ltd
77 Blackwood Road
Sunderland , Tyne and Wear SR5 4PT
0191 536 5000
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Ayre Southwick Peacefully in hospital on
14th July 2019, aged 85 years.
Irene (nee Waters), devoted wife
of the late Robert Page,
dearest mam of Irene, Lynn and Robert. Dear mother in law of Derek & Betty, much loved nanna of Nicola, Derek, Sarah, Rebecca and Jessica and great nanna of Jack and Robbie.
Will friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Friday, 26th July 2019 at 10:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Ward E52 of Sunderland Royal Hospital.
A collection box will be available
at the crematorium.
Irene will repose in the
private chapels of rest of
Manor House Funerals, 75/77 Blackwood Road, Town End Farm, Sunderland. All enquiries
tel (0191) 536 5000.
Sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 24, 2019
