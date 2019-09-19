Home

T. P Bradbury Funerals
227 Hylton Road
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear SR4 7XA
0191 510 8000
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Ian Jardine Notice
JARDINE Doxford Park (formerly of Farringdon
and Lakeside)
In Hospital after a long illness on
September 14th, aged 74 years, Ian.
Beloved Husband of Jean (nee
Dunn), loving Dad of Paul, Mark,
Leigh and Cheryl, dearest Father-
in-Law to Cordelia, Maxine, Dave
and Scott, adored Granda of
Stephen, Danielle, Mitchell, Tyler,
Romilly and Wilf, also a dear
Brother of Graham and Brother-
in-Law to Cath and Barry.
Friends and family please meet at Sunderland Crematorium at 10am on Monday 23rd September for a celebration of Ian's life.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury
Funeral Directors, 01915108000.
At Rest
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 19, 2019
