Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00
St. Michael and All Angel's Parish Church
Easington Lane
Alexander Easington Lane Peacefully at home surrounded by family
on February 15th,
aged 63 years, Ian.
The wonderful husband of Trish.
The much loved dad of Sam and the late Andrew. The dear brother
of Donald. A loving uncle and cherished grandad.
Please meet on Thursday,
February 28th for service in
St. Michael and All Angel's Parish Church, Easington Lane at 10:00am. Committal to follow
in Durham Crematorium.
All are welcome afterwards to Hetton Lyons Cricket Club for refreshments. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton le Hole Tel: 0191 5265800.
Our hero,
gone but never forgotten.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 22, 2019
