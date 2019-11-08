Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hughie Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hughie Fletcher

Notice Condolences

Hughie Fletcher Notice
FLETCHER Late of Red House Peacefully on November 4th,
aged 90 years, Hughie, devoted husband of the late Jean, much loved dad of Michael and Denise, loving grandad to Neil, Stacey and Daniel. Hughie will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service on Friday 15th November at 2pm at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations to the charity of the families choice, a plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd, Independent Funeral Directors, Grindon, tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -