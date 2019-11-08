|
|
|
FLETCHER Late of Red House Peacefully on November 4th,
aged 90 years, Hughie, devoted husband of the late Jean, much loved dad of Michael and Denise, loving grandad to Neil, Stacey and Daniel. Hughie will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Would friends please meet for service on Friday 15th November at 2pm at Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations to the charity of the families choice, a plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Resting peacefully with Peter Dodd, Independent Funeral Directors, Grindon, tel 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 8, 2019