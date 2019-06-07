ORD Hubie A very

special Dad

The loneliness

is painful,

It breaks my heart to see

That you are up in heaven,

And no longer here with me.

But I know you will be happy now

Up where the angels sing

A place where you are free

To go and spread your wings.

You will never be forgotten,

Every day I think of you

You were my thoughts of yesterday,

And you'll be in tomorrow too.

I am hoping that wherever

you are today

It feels just like a delightful holiday.

And that there are some wonderful and cosy places you've found,

Where you and all your angel friends can meet and gather round.

Until the day we meet again,

I'll miss you every day

Keep shining bright in Heaven

So you can light my way.



Your loving Son Darren & Jean xxx Published in Sunderland Echo on June 7, 2019