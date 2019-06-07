|
ORD Hubie A very
special Dad
The loneliness
is painful,
It breaks my heart to see
That you are up in heaven,
And no longer here with me.
But I know you will be happy now
Up where the angels sing
A place where you are free
To go and spread your wings.
You will never be forgotten,
Every day I think of you
You were my thoughts of yesterday,
And you'll be in tomorrow too.
I am hoping that wherever
you are today
It feels just like a delightful holiday.
And that there are some wonderful and cosy places you've found,
Where you and all your angel friends can meet and gather round.
Until the day we meet again,
I'll miss you every day
Keep shining bright in Heaven
So you can light my way.
Your loving Son Darren & Jean xxx
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 7, 2019
