Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
13:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Hilda Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON (Sunderland) Peacefully after a short illness
in St. Benedicts Hospice on
September 1st, 2019, aged 86 years.
Hilda, loving sister of George, dear sister-in-law to Patricia and Ruth, much loved auntie to Nicholas, Jonathan, Alisa and families.
Family and friends please meet for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday, September 12th
at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu, if desired to
St. Benedicts Hospice.
A donation box will be available
at the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 5, 2019
