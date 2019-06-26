Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Hall

Notice Condolences

Hilda Hall Notice
Hall Sycamore Care Centre
Hilda
(née Green) Passed away suddenly
but peacefully on June 20th,
aged 97 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie, treasured mother of John and wife Audrey, a precious nanna of the late Andrew, very much loved
sister and sister-in-law.
Hilda will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Please meet at Sunderland Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd July at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.