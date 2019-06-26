|
|
|
Hall Sycamore Care Centre
Hilda
(née Green) Passed away suddenly
but peacefully on June 20th,
aged 97 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie, treasured mother of John and wife Audrey, a precious nanna of the late Andrew, very much loved
sister and sister-in-law.
Hilda will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
Please meet at Sunderland Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd July at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 26, 2019
Read More