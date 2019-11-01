|
EDMUNDSON Passed away peacefully on 24th October in Marigold Nursing Home, aged 86 years, Hilda, beloved wife to the late John, a loving mam, proud nana and a loved and cherished sister, sister-in-law, auntie and great auntie. Also a dear friend to many.
Family and friends please meet for service at St. John's Methodist Church on Friday 8th November at 12.45 pm. Cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to St. Benedict's Hospice and Marigold Nursing Home (a collection box will be available at Church and the Crematorium).
At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, 59 Mainsforth Terrace West, Hendon.
Loved and remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 1, 2019