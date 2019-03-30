DUNLOP Hilda The greatest treasure in the world,

Is not found beneath the earth,

Its bounty has been with me

all my life,

From the moment of my birth,

When opened there is no gold or silver,

And isn't hard to find,

It comes with unconditional love,

And gives me peace of mind,

When times are tough and I get down,

It's the treasure I was given,

That gently smiles and always says,

I love you and you're forgiven,

I wonder how she always knew,

What I was feeling every day,

And when she held me in her arms,

Knowing just the right words to say.

Yes, the greatest treasure in the world,

Could only come from God above,

It is the tender gentle heart,

That is my Mother's love.

Always remembering my Mother.

Your loving son Stuart

xxx Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More