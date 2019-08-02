Home

Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Roker, Sunderland)
2-4 Gladstone Street
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR6 0HY
0191 564 0027
Requiem Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
13:30
St. Benet's R/C Church
Monkwearmouth
Henry Gourley Notice
GOURLEY Roker Peacefully on 18th July at Sunderland Royal Hospital
aged 83 years Henry Robson,
much loved husband of Maureen,
a loving dad to Elaine, Anthony, Maria, Vincent and Joanne, treasured grandad of Michael, Fred and Darcey Grace and brother to Alan. Would friends please meet for Requiem Mass at St. Benet's R/C Church, Monkwearmouth on Monday 12th August at 1.30pm followed by interment in Mere
Knolls Cemetery. All enquiries to Peter Dodd Family Funeral
Directors, Gladstone Street, Roker, tel 5640027.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 2, 2019
