Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
16:30
Telford Crematorium
Henrietta Jenkinson Notice
JENKINSON Henrietta
(Betty) Of Poolside, Severn Gorge Park, Tweedale, Telford.
On March 15th 2019,
passed away peacefully in
her sleep, aged 79 years, our beloved mum, nan and friend.
Funeral service
4.30pm, Tuesday April 9th
at Telford Crematorium.
No flowers please, donations
for the Severn Hospice and
Pink Ribbons PRH Breast Care Support Group will be collected after the service.
All enquiries to
Williams Funerals (Telford) Ltd., 01952 580 616.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 23, 2019
