Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
14:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Hazel Robinson Notice
Robinson Pennywell Peacefully in hospital on 27th May, aged 82 years, Hazel.
Beloved wife to the late Billy, loving mam to Paul, Wendy, David and Vicky and a dearly loved nana
and great-nana.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 6th June at 2pm.
Family flowers only, donations
if so desired to Macmillan
Cancer Support.
At rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Luke's Terrace Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 3, 2019
