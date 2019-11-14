|
Green Houghton Peacefully after a long illness in Grangewood Care Home Shiney Row on 8th November 2019
aged 87 years, Hazel (nee Hinton). Devoted wife of the late Ronnie, much loved Mam of Elaine and Pauline and partners Alan
and Colin, treasured Gran
to Calvin, Kirsty and Dawn and adored Great Gran
to Jaxon Clarke.
Family and friends please meet for service in St Matthew Church, Newbottle on Wednesday 20th November at 2pm followed by cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research. A donation box will be provided after the service.
All enquiries tel Co-op Funeralcare Houghton on 01915120572.
Forever in our Hearts xx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 14, 2019