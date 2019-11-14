Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Houghton-Le-Spring
Hetton Rd
Houghton Le Spring, Co. Durham DH5 8JL
0191 512 0572
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
14:00
St Matthew Church
Newbottle
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Green

Notice Condolences

Hazel Green Notice
Green Houghton Peacefully after a long illness in Grangewood Care Home Shiney Row on 8th November 2019
aged 87 years, Hazel (nee Hinton). Devoted wife of the late Ronnie, much loved Mam of Elaine and Pauline and partners Alan
and Colin, treasured Gran
to Calvin, Kirsty and Dawn and adored Great Gran
to Jaxon Clarke.
Family and friends please meet for service in St Matthew Church, Newbottle on Wednesday 20th November at 2pm followed by cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer's Research. A donation box will be provided after the service.
All enquiries tel Co-op Funeralcare Houghton on 01915120572.
Forever in our Hearts xx
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -