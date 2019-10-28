|
|
|
LAX Harry
(West Rainton) Suddenly at home on
15th October, aged 84 years.
Beloved Husband of Nita, much loved Dad to Jackie and Susan,
and father in law to Liza, dear grandad to Carly, Lisa and Jono,
great grandad to Lewis and Alice and friend to many.
Requiem mass to take place at
St Michael's RC Church,
Durham Road, Houghton-le-Spring,
DH5 8NF at 1pm, Friday
1st November 2019.
Family flowers only.
Request for any donations in lieu
to be made to the Macmillan Palliative Care Team in Durham.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 28, 2019