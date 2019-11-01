|
|
|
Forster Harry Carter
(Dunelm, Durham Road) Peacefully in hospital on
21st October, aged 88 years.
Beloved Husband of Barbara,
much loved Dad of Anne and Robert, also a loving Father-in-Law
to Joanne and John.
A devoted Grandad to Cali and partner Garry, Nicholas and Emily and a dearest Great Grandad
to Georgia and Jay.
Family and friends please meet for
service on Friday 8th November
in Sunderland Crematorium at
12 noon. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
the Alzheimer's Society.
All welcome afterwards to
The Rosedene for refreshments.
Enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 1, 2019