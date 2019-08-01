Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
13:45
St Matthew's Church
Silksworth
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
14:30
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Wolfe

Notice Condolences

Harold Wolfe Notice
WOLFE Silksworth Passed away on 25th July 2019,
aged 90 years, Harold (Harry). Dearly beloved husband of the late Joan. A loving dad of Claire and grandpa of Eleanor. A dearly loved brother of Jean, an uncle of Carole and a friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Matthew's Church, Silksworth, on Thursday 8th August at 1:45 PM, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30pm. Floral tributes are welcomed, however a donation box for the Stroke Association will be available at the crematorium.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.