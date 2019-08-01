|
WOLFE Silksworth Passed away on 25th July 2019,
aged 90 years, Harold (Harry). Dearly beloved husband of the late Joan. A loving dad of Claire and grandpa of Eleanor. A dearly loved brother of Jean, an uncle of Carole and a friend of many.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Matthew's Church, Silksworth, on Thursday 8th August at 1:45 PM, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium at 2.30pm. Floral tributes are welcomed, however a donation box for the Stroke Association will be available at the crematorium.
Loved and remembered always.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 1, 2019