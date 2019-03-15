|
CROSSLEY Southwick The family of the late
Gwen Crossley wish to
acknowledge the many expressions
of sympathy and kindness shown to us following the sad loss of
our mam by offering
our thanks to family,
friends and neighbours.
It brings comfort knowing they
helped us celebrate her life.
Special thanks to
Maple Lodge Care Home,
Gavin J Reynolds & Son
Funeral Directors for their
professional service and
Father Geoff Driver for
his words of comfort.
Thanks to all those who
kindly made contributions to
Dementia UK, we are very grateful.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 15, 2019
