CROSSLEY Southwick Suddenly but peacefully in
Maple Lodge Care Home on
26th February, aged 90 years,
Gwen (Nee Connor).
Devoted wife of the late Dave,
much loved mam of
Valerie and Vivienne,
dearly loved mother in law of Alan,
also a treasured nana
of Nick and Jordan.
Family and friends please meet
for service in St. Peter's Church,
Monkwearmouth on
Friday 8th March at 10.15am
followed by committal in
Sunderland Crematorium.
No flowers by request please,
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Dementia UK, a collection
box will be provided at the
Church and Crematorium.
Gwen is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 1, 2019
