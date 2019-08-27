Home

Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:30
Sunderland Crematorium
LINDON Graydon Alyn
(Hastings Hill) Peacefully in hospital on
16th August, aged 77 years,
Alyn, devoted husband to Kathleen (née Bewick), much loved dad to Helen, dear father-in-law to John and a loved gaga to Kate and James and will be sadly missed
by all his loving family and friends.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd September at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired,
to ICCU, Sunderland Royal Hospital
(a collection box will be
available at the Crematorium).
At Rest with John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St. Lukes Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 27, 2019
