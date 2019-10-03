COX Graham You left us one year ago today,

Our lives have changed so much,

And will never be the same.

Miss you every day,

Miss you coming through the door,

Seeing your face,

And hearing your voice.

We are heartbroken,

We thank God every day for having you in our lives.

Love you Son.

Till we meet again.

Mum and Dad

xx

How well I do remember,

All the special times we had,

We were raised side by side,

Sharing good, sharing bad,

You went away so suddenly,

We did not say good bye,

But Brothers never can be parted,

Precious memories never die

You are for ever in my thoughts Graham.

Love from Raymond

x Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 3, 2019