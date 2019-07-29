Home

BAMBOROUGH Grace
(South Hylton) Peacefully at home with her family by her side on 23rd July 2019 aged 77 years
(née Stoker). Beloved wife of George, much loved Mam of Andrew and Joanne and a loving sister to Ann. A loving mother-in-law to Debra and Jamie, cherished Nana of Megan, James, Harry, Maddy and Sam and a loving great nana to Teddy and Jett.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service and cremation at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 5th August at 12 noon.
Much loved and always remembered.
Will be sadly missed.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 29, 2019
