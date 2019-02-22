Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
14:00
Stockton Road United Reformed Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Smith

Notice Condolences

Gordon Smith Notice
Smith (Ashbrook) Peacefully on 7th February,
aged 92 years, Gordon, beloved husband of the late Vera, dear uncle, great uncle and great great uncle.
Gordon will be greatly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Would friends please meet for thanksgiving service at Stockton Road United Reformed Church on Thursday 28th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only by request, donations to I.C.C.U. Sunderland Royal Hospital, a plate will be provided at the church.
Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Grindon, tel 5200666.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.