Smith (Ashbrook) Peacefully on 7th February,
aged 92 years, Gordon, beloved husband of the late Vera, dear uncle, great uncle and great great uncle.
Gordon will be greatly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Would friends please meet for thanksgiving service at Stockton Road United Reformed Church on Thursday 28th February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only by request, donations to I.C.C.U. Sunderland Royal Hospital, a plate will be provided at the church.
Resting peacefully with
Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Grindon, tel 5200666.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 22, 2019
