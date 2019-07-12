Resources More Obituaries for Gordon Sinclair Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gordon Sinclair

Notice SINCLAIR Roker Margaret and family of the late Gordon would like to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for their help and support during this sad time.

Thank you to

Bryony Park Nursing Home

staff for being so caring and

making his last few days

so comfortable, to the

Palliative Care Nurses who

ensured he suffered as little

pain as possible, Chris May for

conducting such a wonderful

service and to Gavin from

Gavin J Reynolds & Son

Family Funeral Directors for

providing an efficient, professional

and caring service which

helped the family so much.

Finally a big thank you to family

and friends for your cards and

donations in aid of

Published in Sunderland Echo on July 12, 2019