SINCLAIR Roker Margaret and family of the late Gordon would like to express their sincere thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for their help and support during this sad time.
Thank you to
Bryony Park Nursing Home
staff for being so caring and
making his last few days
so comfortable, to the
Palliative Care Nurses who
ensured he suffered as little
pain as possible, Chris May for
conducting such a wonderful
service and to Gavin from
Gavin J Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors for
providing an efficient, professional
and caring service which
helped the family so much.
Finally a big thank you to family
and friends for your cards and
donations in aid of
Bryony Park Nursing Home.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 12, 2019