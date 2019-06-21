Home

Gordon Sinclair

Gordon Sinclair Notice
SINCLAIR Roker Peacefully in
Bryony Park Nursing Home on
17th June aged 85 years, Gordon.
Loving husband, dad,
granda and pops.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
Sunderland Crematorium on
Thursday 27th June at 3pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
Bryony Park Nursing Home,
a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium.
Gordon is resting peacefully with
Gavin J. Reynolds & Son
Family Funeral Directors.
78 Sea Road, Fulwell
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 21, 2019
