Gordon Sheldon

Gordon Sheldon Notice
Sheldon Gordon The family of the late Gordon would like to send special thanks
to all family, friends and neighbours. Sincere thanks to Doctor Winchester and all staff at the Deerness Park Medical Centre and Ward E58 of Sunderland Royal Hospital for the care and compassion Gordon received. Thank you to Father Mervyn Thompson for his comforting service and all staff at
Peter Johnsons Funeral Directors, you have all helped us through
the saddest of times.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 15, 2019
