|
|
|
Renton Fulwell Peacefully in hospital on June 20, aged 89 years. Gordon, beloved husband of the late Audrey,
dearly loved dad to Ann,
Sheena, Fiona and families.
Family and friends please
meet for committal service in
Mere Knolls Cemetery on
Friday July 5th at 12.30pm, prior to service in the Enon Baptist Church, Monkwearmouth at 1pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimers Research. A donation box is available at the church.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 26, 2019
Read More