|
|
|
Pickersgill Grindon Peacefully in hospital on
7th July, Gordon, aged 84 years (Retired Ex Policeman).
Father to Janice, cherished
brother of Kenneth and
Eric and a much loved friend.
Would family and friends please meet for a funeral service in
St. Gabriel's Church on
Thursday 25th July at 12.15,
followed by interment in Bishopwearmouth Cemetery
at 1pm. Flowers welcome,
donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired to the P.D.S.A.
All enquiries to Alan Duckworth,
200 Chester Road,
Tel. 0191 5102960
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 19, 2019