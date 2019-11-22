|
|
|
NEWTON Wear View Estate Peacefully at home on
November 18th, aged 75 years, Gordon, devoted and loving husband of Virgie, amazing dad of Stephen and Beverley. Loving father in law of Kelly and Jeff. Wonderful grandad of Stephanie, Mitchell and Jordan.
Also a loving brother, uncle and friend to many. Gordon will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends. Family and friends please meet for service in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 28th November at 10.00am.Family flowers only donations in lieu to a charity of the family's choice a plate will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquires to Peter Dodd
Funeral Directors Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 22, 2019