Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joel D Kerr Funeral Director (Hartlepool)
191 York Road
Hartlepool, Co. Durham TS26 9EE
01429 269000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Lown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Lown

Notice Condolences

Gordon Lown Notice
LOWN Gordon On Tuesday 18th June, peacefully in hospital, Gordon, aged 77 years. Beloved Husband of Judith, loving Dad of Nicola and Alison, a dear Father-in-law of Dave and Stu, also a sadly missed Grandad of
Laura, Luke and Sophie.
Funeral service and
cremation to take place on
Monday 1st July at 11.00am in Stranton Grange Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to the
and Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Joel D. Kerr
191 York Road
Hartlepool
TS26 9EE
Tel. 01429 269000
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.